MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man has been arrested by McColl police after failing to register as a sex offender, according to the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

Christopher Michael Matthews was arrested on Dec. 11 by McColl police on additional charges, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office said as of late Sunday morning, every sex offender that has a residence in Marlboro County has either been registered or has active warrants for failing to register.

As of Oct. 13, Colin Sedrick Bruce, 38; Robert Wayne Harper III, 50 and Larry Moore, 69, still were wanted for failing to register, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information about the three is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 843-479-5605.