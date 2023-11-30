BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — A man was injured in a shooting in Bennettsville on Thursday night, according to Lt. Shawn Lucas.
Lucas said the shooting happened near Jennings Street. The man’s condition was not immediately available.
No other information was immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.
