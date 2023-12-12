MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man wanted on attempted murder charges is in custody after he allegedly shot into a vehicle with five people in it in October, according to the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

Michael Kellen Jacobs, 41 is charged with five counts of attempted murder, discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle, unlawful possession of a weapon, felon in possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, trafficking in cocaine, and trafficking in methamphetamine.

Deputies said they found a large supply of drugs when conducting a search warrant at his residence.

The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office as well as the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division’s Fugitive Apprehension Team assisted in apprehending Jacobs.

He was booked into the Marlboro County Detention Center on Monday where he will await a bond hearing.