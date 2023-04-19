MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man is facing multiple charges after allegedly selling crack cocaine from a home near Bennettsville, according to the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

Christopher Lamont Burnett, 54, was arrested Wednesday at the home on State Street near Bennettsville after members of the sheriff’s office’s narcotics team and uniformed deputies found 14.5 grams of suspected crack cocaine, digital scales, a loaded handgun, ammunition, hydrocodone pills, oxycodone pills and suspected MDMA/fentanyl pills, the sheriff’s office said.

Authorities also seized a vehicle because of its alleged connection to the sale and distribution of narcotics.

Burnett, who was taken to the county jail, is being charged with two counts of third-degree distribution of crack cocaine; trafficking more than 10 grams of crack cocaine; two counts of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance; possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime; and possession of a weapon by a person convicted of a violent felony.