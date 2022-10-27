MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man pleaded guilty Thursday to killing a man in 2021 at a Marlboro County nightclub, according to the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

Deaundre Terrell Malachi pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine, according to the sheriff’s office.

Malachi was sentenced to 28 years in prison by Circuit Court Judge Heath Taylor, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies were called to the Ellison Club in McColl at about 2 a.m. March 21, 2021 for a shooting in the parking lot, according to the sheriff’s office. Donta Vershawn Pearson, 34, of Laurel Hill, was shot and later died at a hospital.

Malachi was arrested after a high speed chase with law enforcement in connection with the murder.