MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man accused of killing a father and son in Marlboro County in September 2019 has been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to voluntary manslaughter, according to the Fourth Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Circuit Judge Paul Burch sentenced Clarence Cook Jr. to 17 years in prison but suspended the sentence to six years and ordered five years’ probation after his time in prison is completed. Burch also issued a restraining order and, per state law, gave Cook credit for the time he has already served in the Marlboro County Detention Center.

Cook was originally charged with two counts of murder in the deaths of Frank and Adam Kienzle, who were shot to death on Norton Circle near Clio. Frank was Adam’s father.

The murder charge in Andrew Kienzle’s death was dismissed by the court in May after a Duncan hearing, which refers to South Carolina’s Stand Your Ground Act, the Solicitor’s Office said.

News13 has reached out to Judge Burch about the sentencing but has not heard back.