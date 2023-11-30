MCCOLL, S.C. (WBTW) — A man accused of stabbing a person and then leaving them severely injured after a fight at a town park in McColl on Thanksgiving evening is wanted for attempted murder, police said.

Billy Joseph Quick, 48, allegedly stabbed the person at about 8:30 p.m. in the area of Winnance Avenue and 406 South Main St., police said. When officers arrived, they found the person with severe cuts on a large portion of their left torso area.

Police said the victim needed extensive medical care but has since been released from the hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

According to police, Quick fled the scene before law enforcement arrived. Police determined during their investigation that the incident was the result of a domestic dispute.

Anyone with information about the incident or Quick’s whereabouts is asked to call McColl police investigator C. Bulusan at 843-523-5223 or 843-479-9999. You can remain anonymous.

