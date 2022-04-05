MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man who was wanted in connection with a shooting Thursday in Marlboro County turned himself in Saturday, according to the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

Nyshawn Jermaine Miles, 19, of Wallace, was charged with two counts of attempted murder, two counts of child endangerment and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. He was given an $85,000 surety bond, according to deputies.

The shooting happened Thursday on Pegues Circle in the Wallace area. Investigators said there was a fight at a home when Miles allegedly got a gun and shot at multiple people.

Two children were also present at the time of the shooting.

The person injured was taken to a hospital to be treated for a gunshot wound.