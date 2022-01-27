Man who left woman’s body in Bennettsville ditch sentenced to 45 years

BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — A man who left a woman’s body in a Bennettsville ditch in 2017 was sentenced Thursday to 45 years in prison, according to Lt. Tim Hood with the Bennettsville Police Department.

Raymond Nolan pleaded guilty Thursday to the murder of Shelby Head. He was sentenced to 45 years in prison for the murder charge and 10 years for the desecration of Head’s body, Hood said. The sentences will run concurrently.

Head’s estranged husband reported her missing in February 2018 and said she was last seen in November 2017. After investigating, police were led to Nolan. Police said Nolan and Head were dating.

Head and Nolan met online and had a history of domestic violence, according to police. He was arrested in September 2017 for domestic violence. In either October or November 2017, Head left the house because she was “unhappy,” police said.

Head’s body was found in a ditch covered in trees in an area near Syrian Church Road in Marlboro County. Police determined she was killed Nov. 19, 2017 — one day after she was last seen.