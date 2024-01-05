MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man and woman were arrested in Marlboro County for allegedly retrieving CSX Railroad property and selling the material, according to the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

Mitchell Martin and Tonya Miller were both arrested and transported to the Marlboro County Detention Center where they were both charged with multiple offenses.

Martin was charged with purchasing, selling, transporting railway property, simple larceny $2,000 or less, criminal conspiracy, and trespassing upon railroad property.

Miller was charged with failure to appear after release for felony, purchasing, selling, transporting railway property, simple larceny $2,000 or less, criminal conspiracy, trespassing upon railroad property, and grand larceny value $10,000 or more.

As a result of the investigation, deputies determined that there are no permit holders with CSX Railroads in Marlboro County with the rights to retrieve scrap metal from the railroad.