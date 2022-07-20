MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Marlboro County authorities are looking for a missing man who suffers from dementia.

Travis Moses was reported missing about 4 p.m. Tuesday by family members, the sheriff’s office said. He was last seen in the Dodge Street area in the community of Wallace.

Moses, who is in his early 60s, is about 6-foot-tall, weighs about 190 pounds and has gray hair.

Anyone with any informationis asked to call 911 or the sheriff’s office at 843-479-5065.