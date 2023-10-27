MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Marlboro County Coroner’s Office has released the name of a man who was killed in an Oct. 19 crash near Clio.
Blake Calhoun, 20, died in the single-vehicle crash on Highway 9, Coroner Tim Brown said on Friday.
Authorities said the Calhoun’s 2010 Mazda 3 went off the right side of the road, hit a tree and overturned. It happened at about 5:15 a.m. near Branchwood Road
Calhoun was the only person in the car, authorities said.
