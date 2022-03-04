MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Marlboro County Council chairman was arrested Feb. 18 for allegedly having a gun at Myrtle Beach International Airport, according to a statement from his attorney.

Charles Paul Midgley, 53, was charged with carrying or displaying firearms in public buildings or adjacent areas, according to online booking records.

He was released from J. Reuben Long Detention Center on a $2,500 bond, according to online booking records.

Midgley’s attorney, Francis Humphries, said the incident was an oversight on Midgley’s part and said he hopes to have a resolution soon. He added that Midgley has been cooperative with the investigation.

“The charge was a result of an honest oversight on Mr. Midgley’s part,” Humphries said. “He has and is fully cooperating with law enforcement. Mr. Midgley was treated at all times fairly and courteously by HCPD Airport Officers. He is grateful for their kind and dedicated service and is hopeful for a favorable and speedy outcome.”

Myrtle Beach International Airport saw an increase in guns at screening checkpoints in 2021, according to data from the Transportation Security Administration.

No other information was immediately available. We have reached out to Horry County police for more information. Count on News13 for updates.