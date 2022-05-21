MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A New Jersey man wanted in Pennsylvania was arrested early Friday morning after crashing his vehicle at the end of a police pursuit involving the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office, authorities said.

Sean Anthony Gray, 44, of New Orange, New Jersey, is being held on numerous charges in the Marlboro County Detention Center where he is awaiting a bond hearing on the local charges. Deputies have not said what crimes he allegedly committed in Pennsylvania.

According to Marlboro County deputies, Gray fled when officers tried to pull over his vehicle about 2:45 a.m. Friday in the McColl area. He led deputies on a pursuit through Clio before crashing his vehicle and running away. A deputy caught him a short time later.

After his arrest, the sheriff’s office said deputies found out that Gray was wanted by the U.S. Marshal’s Office and Pennsylvania State Police.

According to the sheriff’s office, Gray had a stolen handgun, a large amount of U.S. currency and a large amount of various narcotics worth nearly $50,000.

He is charged with failure to stop for blue lights; being a felon in possession of a firearm; possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime; trafficking cocaine, crack and fentanyl and meth; and possession with intent to distribute marijuana.



Photo: Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office

Following is a list of items seized by deputies after Gray’s arrest:

$6,000

897 grams of cocaine

66 grams of crack

381 grams of marijuana

25 grams of meth

81 grams of fentanyl

Stolen 9mm handgun

