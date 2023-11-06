MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A drug investigation dubbed “Operation Mr. Postman” by the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office has resulted in the arrest of a 32-year-old woman and the seizure of nearly 40 pounds of marijuana.

Ladonnsa Shakia Ford, 32 of Wallace, is charged with trafficking marijuana, criminal conspiracy and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. She was given a $65,000 surety bond with GPS monitoring at a magistrate court hearing on Friday, the sheriff’s office said.

Authorities went to a home on Pleasant Hill Road on Nov. 2 based on information that drugs were being shipped to the home, the sheriff’s office said. A search of the home turned up suspected suspected marijuana, two handguns and a K10 450cc dirt bike that had been reported stolen from Dillon County in 2021.

Deputies said they expected to make another arrest soon in the case. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the investigation.