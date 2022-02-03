Marlboro County deputies charge 4 for property crimes

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Four people have been charged in connection to several ongoing property crime investigations, the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday.

Robert John Conklin, 45, of Hartsville, has been charged with grand larceny and trespassing after officials said he stole “a large amount of precious metals” in December from a cell phone tower in the Wallace area.

Heritage “Herbie” Martin, 31, of McColl, has been charged with second-degree burglary grand larceny for allegedly stealing a boat motor, generator, weed eater and other tools from a building on Jan. 13 in the Bennettsville area. He is being held on additional charges from Scotland County, according to the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

Allen Michael Clark, 27, of McColl, has been charged with third-degree burlgary, petty larceny and possession with the intent to distribute meth. The burglary and larceny charges are in connection to a burglary in Clio, where he is accused of stealing a pressure washer, weed eaters, chain saws and tillers on Nov. 1.

Joseph Milligan, 26, of McColl, has been charged with grand larceny after the sheriff’s department said that he stole a vehicle from a home in the Clio area in November.

More arrested are expected soon, according to the sheriff’s office.