MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Marlboro County authorities have charged a man with murder and say more arrests are expected in the December shooting that left a 37-year-old Bennettsville man dead.

Adrian Ingram, 34, of Bennettsville, faces charges of murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and criminal conspiracy in connection with the shooting that killed Robert Lee Covington Jr., according to the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office. He was arraigned on Tuesday.

Sheriff’s deputies found Covington dead from an apparent gunshot wound after responding about noon on Dec. 14 to a home on Patricia Street in Bennettsville. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division assisted in the investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 843-479-5605 and ask to talk with investigator Clay Anderson.

