MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man missing since Sunday morning.
Randall Hunt was last seen on Stateline Road in the Bennettsville area, the sheriff’s office said. He was wearing a red t-shirt.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 843-479-1111 if you are not in Marlboro County.
Caleb is a digital producer at News13. Caleb joined the team in January 2023 after graduating from Liberty University. He is from Northern Virginia. Read more of his work here
