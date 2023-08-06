MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man missing since Sunday morning.

Randall Hunt was last seen on Stateline Road in the Bennettsville area, the sheriff’s office said. He was wearing a red t-shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 843-479-1111 if you are not in Marlboro County.