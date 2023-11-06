MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Marlboro County deputies are looking for a man wanted on several charges including five counts of attempted murder, according to a news release.
Michael Jacobs is wanted after deputies responded to a shooting incident on Hayfield Road in the McColl area on Oct. 28, the sheriff’s office said. An occupied vehicle was shot at by a man later identified as Jacobs.
Jacobs is wanted on charges including five counts of attempted murder, trafficking in meth, trafficking in cocaine, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, unlawful possession of a sawed-off shotgun, discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle and felon in possession of a firearm, according to the sheriff’s office.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the sheriff’s office at 843-479-5605.
* * *
Caleb is a digital producer at News13. Caleb joined the team in January 2023 after graduating from Liberty University. He is from Northern Virginia. Follow Caleb on X, formerly Twitter, and read more of his work here.