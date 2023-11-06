MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Marlboro County deputies are looking for a man wanted on several charges including five counts of attempted murder, according to a news release.

Michael Jacobs is wanted after deputies responded to a shooting incident on Hayfield Road in the McColl area on Oct. 28, the sheriff’s office said. An occupied vehicle was shot at by a man later identified as Jacobs.

Jacobs is wanted on charges including five counts of attempted murder, trafficking in meth, trafficking in cocaine, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, unlawful possession of a sawed-off shotgun, discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle and felon in possession of a firearm, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the sheriff’s office at 843-479-5605.