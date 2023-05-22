MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help in identifying a person who allegedly stole $10,000 worth of shoes in Bennettsville, according to deputies.
According to a release from the sheriff’s office, the alleged theft happened May 6 around 9:26 a.m. in the 400 block of Highway 38 South in Bennettsville.
Deputies said the subject appeared to be a man whose face was covered, and that he drove either a silver or gray Nissan Sedan.
The man allegedly hid the license plate of his vehicle, deputies said. The stolen items included several size 7 youth sneakers.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 843-479-9999 or 843-479-5605.
* * *
Taylor Ford is a digital journalist for News13. She joined the News13 team in January 2023. Taylor is a Florence native and covers the Pee Dee out of News13’s Florence Bureau. Read more of Taylor’s work here.
