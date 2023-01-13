MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A second person is facing charges in Marlboro County in connection with the November 2021 shooting death of a 59-year-old man, authorities said.
Lloyd Elvis-Lee Jackson, 48, also known as “Pa Oxendine,” was arrested on Jan. 6 at his home on Platt Road in the Tatum area and charged with involuntary manslaughter and possession of a weapon by a person convicted of a violent felony, according to a news release from the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.
At the time of his arrest, the sheriff’s office said Jackson was out of jail on bond for attempted murder, grand larceny, criminal conspiracy and resisting arrest. Deputies did not provide any other information about those charges.
He was taken to the Marlboro County Detention Center after his arrest and given a $50,000 surety bond with house arrest, the sheriff’s office said.
Deputies found David Williams dead from a gunshot on Nov. 8, 2021, after going to a home on Platt Road to investigate a shooting, the sheriff’s office said.
The initial investigation led to the arrest of Elizabeth Newton Smith, 60, of Tatum, on the day of the shooting. She was charged with involuntary manslaughter.
Deputies are continuing to investigate. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call sheriff’s detective Antonio Alford at 843-479-5605.
No additional information was immediately available.
📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the rand Strand and Pee Dee.
Count on News13 for updates.
* * *
Dennis Bright is a digital producer at News13. Dennis is a West Virginia native and graduate of Marshall University. He has won copyediting and journalism awards in Virginia and Ohio. Follow Dennis on Twitter and read more of his work here.