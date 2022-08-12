BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office said a man was arrested after deputies caught him breaking into a gas station, according to an announcement Friday morning.

Authorities were called at about 2:40 a.m. Friday to the Boulevard Express gas station on Cottingham Boulevard after an alarm went off, according to the announcement. Patrol officers quickly arrived on scene and saw that the front door was shattered.

Authorities saw a man leave and were able to arrest him, according to police. The suspect was found with cigarettes, cigarette lighters and an undisclosed amount of cash.

Ricky Drayton, 59, of Bennettsville, has been charged with second-degree violent burglary, petit larceny and malicious damage to property. He is scheduled to have a bond hearing Friday.