MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Marlboro County deputies are asking for help finding a missing 75-year-old man who is in the early stages of dementia.

Marvin Rose, of Wallace, was last seen on Thursday, according to the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office. He might be driving a pewter-colored 2004 Chevrolet Silverado with South Carolina plates VV4 058.

Deputies believe he could be in Chesterfield County.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office at (843) 479-5605.