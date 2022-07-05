WALLACE, S.C. (WBTW) — Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office deputies removed more than 10 pounds of packaged marijuana involved in an “indoor grow operation” in the Wallace area, according to authorities.

A search warrant, executed on Thursday, also found marijuana plants, two firearms, packaging material, vacuum seal machines and a money counter, according to the sheriff’s office. The street value of the plants and packaged marijuana is estimated at $50,000.

No one was in the home at the time. Authorities said they expect to make multiple arrests in the case.