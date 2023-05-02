MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office has fired a deputy after a chase that traveled through Dillon County and into Robeson County.

The chase started after the suspect allegedly fled the scene of an accident, deputies said. It ended after the suspect crashed their vehicle.

The sheriff’s office said on Facebook that the unnamed deputy had an unauthorized male in the vehicle with them during the pursuit, which violates the sheriff’s office policy.

The deputy has been fired for “administrative reasons,” the sheriff’s office said.

SLED has been requested to investigate, according to the sheriff’s office.

