MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An officer at the Marlboro County Detention Center has been fired after an alleged use-of-force incident involving an inmate, deputies said in a news release.

The warden of the jail has requested SLED to investigate, according to the release.

The incident in question happened on Wednesday, deputies said. It happened while the inmate was being processed into the detention center.

The incident was captured on video, and upon review of it, the officer, who was not named in the release, was fired.

This is the same county where current sheriff Charles Lemon was suspended for an incident involving an inmate at the same jail. There have been no recent updates on Sheriff Lemon’s case.

Count on News13 for updates.