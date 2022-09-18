MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Marlboro first responders teamed up Saturday to rescue a hunter who was having chest pains after falling about 30 feet out of a tree stand, but it was no ordinary rescue.

First, they first had to find the man.

According to the Clio Rural Fire department, which assisted on the call, an initial call to the Blenheim Volunteer Fire District said only that the person was “somewhere in the woods.”

As dispatchers worked to determine the victim’s location, rescuers learned that the man’s son was with him. The man “was able to remain very calm” and rescuers were able to get him “patched through on [a] cellphone to fire members,” according to Clio fire.

Crews then quickly found the hunter in a ditch and began the process of getting him to a hospital, Clio fire said. Rescuers placed him on a backboard and put him in a rescue basket before loading him into a pickup truck.

Crews then rode with the man to a Marlboro County EMS ambulance, which then took him to a helicopter landing area that had been set up by Blenheim fire, Clio fire said. The man was then flown to the hospital.

The entire rescue took 51 minutes.

“An eternity to the patient, but a decent time for a patient ‘somewhere in the woods,’” Clio fire said.

Video: Blenheim Volunteer Fire District

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources and Valley Air took part in the rescue.

“Fire department calls aren’t always fires,” Clio fire said. “Fire departments fill a niche for basically everything you can’t call Law Enforcement or EMS for, and we gladly assist on some of those calls.”

No information was immediately available about the man’s condition.

Clio fire also said it’s important for hunters to use a safety harness and to let someone know their exact location and when they will be home.