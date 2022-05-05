MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Marlboro County High School was temporarily placed on lockdown Thursday morning after a student was found with a BB gun, according to Bennettsville police.

Police were at the school for its “prom promise” event, — in which officials stage a drunk-driving crash — when a student saw what they thought was a gun on another student, according to Bennettsville Police Chief Kevin Miller.

The juvenile was found with what Miller said was an “inoperable BB gun.” The school was placed on lockdown, and then moved to a “modified lockdown” where students continued classes.

Miller said it’s currently unclear whether charges will be filed.