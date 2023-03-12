MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Marlboro County High School will have an eLearning day on Monday due to a loss of power, according to the Marlboro County School District.
The district said the building is without power and isn’t expected to be fixed in time for the start of the school day.
Interim Superintendent Donald Andrews said more information would be provided as soon as possible.
Andrews apologized for the inconvenience.
📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.
* * *
Kevin Accettulla is the digital executive producer at News13. Kevin is from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He joined the News13 team in March 2020 after nearly two years at a sister station in Pennsylvania. Follow Kevin on Twitter and read more of his work here.