MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Marlboro County High School will have an eLearning day on Monday due to a loss of power, according to the Marlboro County School District.

The district said the building is without power and isn’t expected to be fixed in time for the start of the school day.

Interim Superintendent Donald Andrews said more information would be provided as soon as possible.

Andrews apologized for the inconvenience.