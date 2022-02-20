Marlboro County homeowner shoots, kills man, sheriff’s office says

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A homeowner shot and killed a man early Sunday morning near Bennettsville, according to the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

It happened shortly after 2 a.m. at a home on Wiltshire Drive, according to Chief Sheriff’s Deputy Larry Turner, who said that when deputies arrived they found a man in the backyard who had been shot and was unconscious. Deputies administered CPR until EMS crews arrived and took the man to the hospital.

Turner said investigators think the shooting happened after the man fled the nearby Hillcrest apartments where he lived. He apparently was being chased by at least one person and ran toward Wiltshire Drive, which is a few blocks away in Bennettsville.

According to Turner, the Whiltshire Drive homeowner thought the man was trying to break into his residence and got a gun from his bedroom. There was a confrontation inside the home, and Turner said the homeowner fired several shots that hit the man.

The shooting is still under investigation. Bennettsville police and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division are assisting.

The man who died has not been identified. No other information was immediately available.

