MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Marlboro County inmate is facing drug charges after authorities said she had fentanyl while in jail.

Deputies said Tiffany Joyce Ann Freeman, 32 of Bennettsville, was in the Marlboro County Detention Center because she violated the conditions of drug court. She was sentenced to drug court in 2022 after pleading guilty to the use of a vehicle without permission.

Deputies were notified by the detention center authorities on Jan. 4 that Freeman had been found with drugs after being searched. She is now charged with trafficking fentanyl and being a prisoner in possession of contraband.