MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Marlboro County man was arrested on charges that include criminal sexual conduct after allegedly kidnapping someone Saturday, deputies said in a news release.

Gordon William Love was arrested and charged with criminal sexual conduct, kidnapping and vandalism of property. Love allegedly took the victim from her residence on Mt. Zion Road against her will, caused damage to the property and sexually assaulter her, deputies said.

Love was apprehended on Sunday and attempted to flee, but was captured after a short chase near Platt Road, deputies said. He was additionally charged with failure to stop for blue lights and driving under suspension.

Deputies said the initial investigation began as a result of four separate instances regarding Love from April 26 to April 30 and a previous history of domestic violence.

The investigation is still ongoing and more arrests and are expected to be made in connection with the kidnapping.

“The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office takes crimes of sexual assault seriously and intend to seek justice for not only victims of sexual assault, but all victims in our county,” the release reads. “We appreciate those involved in the reporting of this crime and as always, are grateful for the opportunity to serve.”