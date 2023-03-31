MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office made an arrest on Thursday after a three-month long investigation into a man allegedly selling illegal drugs, deputies said in a release.

Deputies arrested Cody Alan Clark, 21, of McColl and charged him with meth trafficking, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and unlawful exposure of meth to a minor, according to the release.

Clark was arrested Thursday after a traffic stop in the McColl area of Marlboro County, deputies said. It was there that deputies learned there was a minor in the vehicle based on the drugs and the handgun found in the vehicle where Clark was sitting.

Clark was also charged with four counts of distribution of fentanyl, according to the release. Deputies said those charges stemmed from the three-month long investigation into him selling the illegal drugs.

Deputies transported Clark to the Marlboro County Detention Center where he was booked and will await a bond hearing.