MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Marlboro County man accused of animal abuse turned himself in to authorities on Monday, deputies said.

Wayne McCall, 56 of Clio, was charged with two counts of ill-treatment of animals after Marlboro County deputies searched his property in the 300 block of Bishop Street as part of a drug investigation on June 16. He is being held without bond pending a bond hearing.

Deputies and officials with the Humane Society of Marlboro County seized four dogs and the carcasses of two other animals, the sheriff’s office said. The dogs that were found alive were taken to the humane society and examined by a veterinarian. They are still treated for their injuries.

As authorities searched the property, the sheriff’s office said 10 to 15 buzzards were in the area where the dogs were being kept with no access to potable water or food. Four of the dogs appeared to have mange and open wounds and were malnourished.

Authorities also found two animal carcasses, one of which was still attached to its leash and collar, the sheriff’s office said. One carcass could not be identified.

According to the sheriff’s office, McCall claimed ownership of the four dogs but denied knowing about the carcass that was located in the middle of where the dogs were chained.