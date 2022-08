MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 59-year-old McColl man is facing six counts of failing to file his tax returns, pay taxes and keep records after authorities said he didn’t file from 2014 to 2019.

George Ray Grier’s income for that time was more than $407,000, according to an announcement Wednesday afternoon from the South Carolina Department of Revenue. He left $16,124 in state tax liability.

The announcement and warrants do not mention if he has filed tax returns after 2019.