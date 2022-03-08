MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Marlboro County man was charged with sexually assaulting two children, according to the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

Timothy Michael Locklear, 44, of McColl, was arrested Tuesday and charged with two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct. Deputies said the charges are from incidents that happened between 2014 and 2016 involving children under the age of 11.

Locklear was taken to the Marlboro County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.

Due to the nature of the case, no other information is available.