MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Marlboro County man has been arrested after allegedly assaulting a person during an incident on Highway 1 near Wallace on Monday.

Kevin Flaude Stewart, 33, was booked into the Marlboro County Detention Center after his arrest on Tuesday at a residence in Wallace, according to sheriff’s office investigator Clay Anderson. Stewart was charged with kidnapping and domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature.

Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched at about 7 p.m. Monday to investigate a possible kidnapping after someone called 911 and said they were driving behind a vehicle and could see a person hanging out of the window of a moving vehicle, Anderson said.

While deputies were responding, Anderson said authorities got another 911 call in which someone reported seeing a person jump out of a vehicle in the parking lot of the Citgo gas station in Wallace and try to run into the store. The station is located at the intersection of Highway 1 and Highway.

According to Anderson, the second caller then reported seeing a man chase after the person and carry them back into the vehicle before driving away. Deputies identified both the suspect and the victim using surveillance video from the gas station.

Authorities said Stewart and the victim knew each other.