MCCOLL, S.C. (WBTW) — A Marlboro County man is facing charges after investigators said he was seen on a Ring security video beating a man who was later taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The video showed Rodriguez Ramone Peterkin, 25 of Clio, kicking a man in the face while he was crawling away to get help, according to the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded at about 4 a.m. Saturday to a home on McDowell Street in McColl after the man crawled to a residence where someone called 911, the sheriff’s office said. The man had multiple facial fractures and other serious injuries.

Peterkin was arrested Monday and charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature. He was taken to the Marlboro County Detention Center to await a bond hearing, which is scheduled for Tuesday.

