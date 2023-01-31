MCCOLL, S.C. (WBTW) — A Marlboro County man is facing charges after investigators said he was seen on a Ring security video beating a man who was later taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
The video showed Rodriguez Ramone Peterkin, 25 of Clio, kicking a man in the face while he was crawling away to get help, according to the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies responded at about 4 a.m. Saturday to a home on McDowell Street in McColl after the man crawled to a residence where someone called 911, the sheriff’s office said. The man had multiple facial fractures and other serious injuries.
Peterkin was arrested Monday and charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature. He was taken to the Marlboro County Detention Center to await a bond hearing, which is scheduled for Tuesday.
Dennis Bright is a digital producer at News13. Dennis is a West Virginia native and graduate of Marshall University. He has won copyediting and journalism awards in Virginia and Ohio. Follow Dennis on Twitter and read more of his work here.