MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A McColl man was sentenced to seven years in prison Tuesday for breaking into a home in December 2022 and stealing Christmas presents and selling them, the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office said.

Richard Lee Johnson, 48, pleaded guilty to burglary and receiving/possession of stolen property.

Deputies were called on Dec. 14, 2022, to a home on Trails Ridge Road to investigate a burglary. When they arrived, the homeowner told deputies that someone had forcibly entered the residence and stolen their children’s Christmas presents, leaving behind a few under the Christmas tree.

The next day, after getting information that Johnson was selling the stolen gifts, investigators searched his home and recovered the items and returned them to the owners, deputies said.