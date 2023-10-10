MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man accused of hitting his mother in the head with a pool cue was arrested Monday by Marlboro County sheriff’s deputies.
Gordon William Love, 39, of Tatum, is charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, the sheriff’s office said. He is being held without bond in the Marlboro County Detention Center.
Deputies said the incident happened on Sept. 26 at a home on Platt Road in the Tatum area after Love demanded that family members pay to have a GPS ankle monitor removed.
“The 911 caller stated that her brother was actively beating their mother,” the sheriff’s office said. in a news release.
After hitting his mother, the sheriff’s office said Love slammed her head repeatedly into a countertop and then fled before deputies arrived. He was arrested Monday at a home in the Bennettsville area.
At the time of his arrest, deputies said Love was out of jail on bond for failure to stop for a blue light and malicious damage to property.
