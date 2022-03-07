MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Marlboro County Board of Education Trustees Monday night approved assistant principal selections for the 2022-23 school year and agreed to hire a law firm to lead the district’s search for a new superintendent.

Board members approved the assistant principal hirings with no discussion after a lengthy executive session. The names of those chosen for the positions were not revealed during the meeting.

Administrative leadership in the school district has been a focal point since February when Marlboro High School Principal Jamane Watson told News13 that he was told the district was “looking to go in a different direction” and that school administrators’ contracts would not be renewed.

At the time, the district said no one had been fired.

As of Monday night, the district’s website showed job postings for assistant principal positions at Bennettsville Intermediate School and Marlboro High School; dean of students at Marlboro High School; and principal at Marlboro High School. All of the openings were posted on March 1 or earlier.

The district is also beginning to look for a new superintendent and agreed Monday night to hire the law firm White and Story LLC to lead the search.

The person chosen would not begin until the 2023-24 school year. Board members rejected a motion to have the new superintendent in place by the 2022-23 school year, saying they’re beginning the search too late for that to be feasible.

Dr. Donald Andrews was hired as the district’s interim superintendent in November. He took over for Dr. Jason Bryant, who was appointed acting superintendent after the registration of Dr. Gregory McCord. McCord resigned in October after it was discovered that he allowed his college fraternity to operate on school property.

In addition, the nine-member board of trustees underwent a leadership change in January when Jackie Branch was appointed chairman to replace Larry McNeil, who resigned in December after being appointed interim sheriff of Marlboro County.