MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Marlboro County school bus was involved in a crash Wednesday morning, according to LaKeisha Jenkins-Cribb with the Marlboro County School District.
An unspecified number of students were on the bus, but no one was injured, according to Cribb.
The crash happened in the area of Bushy Bay Road and Holly Street near Bennettsville, Cribb said.
No other details were immediately available.
