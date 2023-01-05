MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Marlboro County School District said it is investigating the alleged sale and consumption of “adult beverages” on district property during “an event sponsored by another entity.”

Superintendent Donald Andrews sent out the following statement:

“To our students, parents, and staff: an allegation was reported to District administration concerning the sale and consumption of adult beverages on District property during an event sponsored by another entity. The District takes the report and allegations seriously and is investigating the same. Thank you for your assistance and patience.”

The district did not provide any details about what the event was or the name of “another entity.”

News13 has reached out to several different agencies for more details.

The district said it is focused on ensuring the safety and success of its students.