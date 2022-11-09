MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Marlboro County School District will move to an eLearning day Friday due to the threat of weather from what is currently Tropical Storm Nicole.

“The safety of our students and staff is our top priority,” the district said in a statement.

Tropical Storm Nicole is still forecasted to make it to hurricane strength today before making landfall in Florida late tonight/early tomorrow. Nicole will eventually make it to the Carolinas but will be a tropical depression as the center moves northeast on the west side of I-95.

There is not an excessive rainfall outlook for Friday, but there is a severe outlook. The entire viewing area is in a level 2/5 for severe weather which is a “slight” risk. There is not a hail threat, and gusty winds are expected, but only isolated gusts of 40 mph or so. Quick, spinup tornadoes are going to be the reason for the severe weather.