MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Marlboro County School District has a new superintendent-elect, according to a news release from the school district.

Helena Tillar was voted by the board to be the new superintendent in a 7-2 vote, according to the release. Tillar currently serves as a professional learning specialist for the Midlands Community Development Corporation.

She was a superintendent in Marlboro County from 2010-2018, according to the release. The county had been without a permanent superintendent since Gregory A. McCord resigned in October 2021.

“The board had a difficult decision with three strong finalists. I am confident that Dr. Tillar will serve Marlboro County well,” said Michael Coachman, the chair of the board. “We are excited to move forward to do what is best for the education of our students.”

The school district said Donald Andrews, the interim superintendent, will remain in his position for a few weeks to ensure a smooth transition.