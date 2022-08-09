MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Marlboro County School District has started the process of finding a new permanent superintendent.

District Attorney Michael Davidson said at Tuesday’s night Board of Trustees meeting that officials are putting together a list of survey questions. Once that’s finished, he said they will be shared with the community to get more input.

After that, Davidson said the information collected will be presented to board members, who will then draft a job description and post it online and elsewhere.

Dr. Donald Andrews has served as interim superintendent since being appointed in November. He took over for Dr. Jason Bryant, who was appointed acting superintendent after the resignation of Dr. Gregory McCord.

McCord resigned after allowing his fraternity to operate on school property. He was placed on administrative leave in September and resigned a short time later.

One board member said Tuesday night that experience should be a key requirement for the job. The four most recent superintendents “were all good people, but they didn’t have any experience being a superintendent,” the board member said.