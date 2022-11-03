MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office identified two people who died Oct. 25 in an apparent murder-suicide.

David Pryer, 69, and Janice Pryer, 54, both of Wallace, were found dead in a home on Step Road after deputies received a 911 call from a man who said he shot and killed a person and was going to take his own life, according to the sheriff’s office.

The two people were husband and wife, according to the sheriff’s office.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division was called in to assist in the investigation.