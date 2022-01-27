Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office needs help solving December homicide

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in solving a homicide from December near Bennettsville.

Deputies didn’t release new information about the case, but said they’re reminding anyone with information about the case to come forward so they can get answers for the family.

The shooting happened Dec. 14 on Patricia Street in the Bennettsville area, according to deputies. Robert Lee Covington Jr, of Bennettsville, was killed in the shooting. Investigators are treating the case as a homicide.

Anyone with information should call the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office at 843-479-5605 or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC or visiting www.peedeeswanted.com. Tips can be left anonymously. Tips that lead to an arrest could lead to a $1,000 reward from Crime Stoppers.