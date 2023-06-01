MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office and Sheriff Larry McNeil will offer a free trailer stamping event next month, according to a news release.

The event takes place Saturday, July 1, as a way to combat theft of the “often high-dollar property,” the release reads. The event runs from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. at 239 Throop Street in Bennettsville.

The event is free to anyone who wants to make their own trailer more identifiable if it is ever stolen, according to the release.

The sheriff’s office said in the release that if a trailer’s VIN or serial number is known to law enforcement before a theft, the chances of recovering it are much greater. The number will be engraved on the trailer frame and in a secondary hidden location.

Participants will also have a chance to enter a free drawing for a Proven Industries trailer valued at $245, according to the release.