CLIO, S.C. (WBTW) — A small Marlboro County town’s police force is being investigated, according to South Carolina authorities.

The South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy confirmed the investigation of the Clio Police Department, but the reason remains unclear.

“We cannot speak about anything until everything with the investigation is complete,” an academy spokesperson told News13 in an email.

The town has a population of about 600 people, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

